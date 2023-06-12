Naperville (Ill.) North junior three star ranked athlete recruit Luke Williams (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process today and gave the Purdue Boilermakers his verbal commitment. Williams, who chose the Boilermakers after making official visits to both Illinois and Purdue discusses his college decision here.

"I just really have a great relationship with the coaches at Purdue and that played a big role in my final decision," Williams said. "I just get along great with everyone at Purdue including head coach Ryan Walters and my position coach (safeties coach) Coach (Grant) O'Brien. They are all just great people that I can talk to and rely at anytime during my college career"

Williams, who was offered by Purdue as a safety also drew additional recruiting interest at wide receiver and defensive back, pointed towards a few key factors which led to his Boilermakers commitment.

"I just love how well the coaches and the team all work together and the overall environment at Purdue really impressed me. I made my official visit back on June 2nd and I just felt great about everything at Purdue. My parents also love it at Purdue on the official visit and overall it's just a great fit for me. Purdue is close to home, I'll play for a great program and staff along with attending a world class university and earn a top education."

Williams will also rejoin his older brother Zeke Williams at Purdue. Zeke Williams, who played at Northern Illinois last season recently accepted a preferred walk on roster spot from the Boilermakers.

"Having Zeke already at Purdue wasn't really a big factor at all in my decision. It's a big plus for sure to have him also at the same school and I'm excited to get to play with him again. It's definitely an added bonus for sure but that really wasn't a big factor at all honestly."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Williams?

"I would saying just trying to stay in touch with the college coaches all the time was pretty never ending at times. It's a great blessing to have so much attention and offers from schools, but the process can also be stressful at times. I'm just glad to have it done and now I can just focus on my team this summer and my senior season."

