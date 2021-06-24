 Wolverine TV: Michigan Wolverines Football QB JJ McCarthy Makes Crazy Jump Passes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-24 19:23:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan QB JJ McCarthy Makes Crazy Jump Passes

Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy enrolled in January.
Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy enrolled in January.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy served as a camp counselor at the Rise & Fire Camp in Chicago and put on a show for campers.

Watch below.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}