WR Cichy commits to Harvard

Mount Prospect (Ill.) Prospect junior wide receiver recruit Nathan Cichy (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) has decided to wrap up his recruiting process today and has given Harvard his verbal commitment. Cichy talks about his college decision and why he has committed to the Harvard Crimson in this recruiting update.

"Harvard is such an amazing school and football program and I'll be able to make my dream come true," Cichy said. "My dream has always been to play football at the Division 1 level along with getting the best possible education I can. I'll have the opportunity to accomplish that dream now at Harvard and I could not be more excited."

Cichy pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to Harvard.

"I was able to make a few different visits to Harvard and I was back visiting with my Mom last week. My Dad went with me on my first visit so this time I wanted me Mom to see and experience everything at Harvard. The overall academics at Harvard are almost overwhelming and playing for a school that offers great academic was always one of my key goals. I know that getting my degree from Harvard will set me up for life after football. My goal is still to play in the NFL and the NFL jokingly can be called the Not For Long league, so I know if I get my degree from Harvard I'll have a great education to fall back on after football is done. Harvard offers some amazing opportunities on and off the field including some great internships and the alumni base is also an amazing resource in the real world."

Cichy also is excited to play for Harvard and become a part of Crimsons football history.

"Once we made the last visit to Harvard I was pretty set on them so I locked it in today.The coaches at Harvard have been welcoming and just amazing to me and my family. Harvard has some big plans for the football program over the next few years and I'm just excited to help them win a lot of rings."

Cichy also looked into and considered several schools before making his verbal commitment to Harvard.

"I had offers from schools like Bryant, Illinois State, Princeton, Yale, Dartmouth, Cornell plus UPenn. I also was getting interest and camp information from several other schools and a lot of those schools wanted to see me in a camp this summer. I really appreciated all of the offers and attention from those other schools, but it really came down to Harvard for me."

Nathan Cichy is verbally committed to Harvard.