Crystal Lake (Ill.) Central senior wide receiver recruit George Dimopolous (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) went from a relatively unknown name in the Class of 2024 earlier this spring to being verbally committed to FBS Northern Illinois University early this summer. Dimopolous discusses his sudden rise including his verbal commitment to the NIU Huskies in this latest recruiting update.

"It feels great to be committed to NIU," Dimopolous said. "I camped at NIU recently and I felt I had a good camp and so did the NIU coaches. They asked me to come back later that week and when I did they offered me a scholarship offer. I thought it over and talked to my family about it and a few days later I called up Coach (Thomas) Hammock and committed to NIU."

So why did Dimopolous decide to shut down his recruiting process and commit to NIU?

"I love the staff at NIU and just how they do things at NIU is really impressive, NIU is just all about hard work and doing thing the right way. I also really liked the campus and the facilities ay NIU plus it's also less than an hour from home which is great for my family and friends. My parents and my family are on board with my decision and it's just exciting."

So which other schools did Dimopolous consider before committing to the NIU Huskies?

"The only other school that was really showing some interest in me was South Dakota and I was suppose to go and make a camp and a visit to South Dakota in late July. I ended up going to the Stage camp, the NIU camp and also the North Central College camp. I first met the coaches from South Dakota at The Stage Camp and I also saw NIU at the NCC camp."

So how did Dimopolous wind up so under the radar before landing and committing to NIU?

"I ended up having to play quarterback last year from halfway through the first game of the season through Week 8 so I had basically one game playing receiver on tape. I worked hard on my receiver skills in the off season and trained all off season long as a receiver. I was also able to add more good weight and strength this winter which has also helped my game. I'm just happy and glad I was able to get noticed by NIU."

So what is NIU getting in George Dimopolous?

"NIU is getting someone trying to be the hardest worker in the room who also wants to go out and compete every day."

George Dimopolous is now the 18th known name to be verbally committed to the NIU Class of 2024 football recruiting class and also the 7th known in state commitment. Dimopolous joins East St. Louis DB Taylor Powell, Rich Township DL Sirmaine Campbell, Carmel Catholic DB Devion Reynolds, Triad OL Lane Mahnesmith, Rochester TE/DE Lance Ingold and Tinley Park DL Carlos Hazelwood in the Huskies in state Class of 2024.

George Dimopolous is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.