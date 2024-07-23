Yorkville (Ill.) senior wide receiver recruit Dyllan Malone (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) recently announced his college decision and verbal commitment to Northern Illinois University. Malone breaks down his recruiting process and commitment to the nearby NIU Huskies in this latest recruiting update.

"NIU has basically been with me for my entire high school career " Malone said. "I've been to several camps and other events at NIU and I'm just very happy and excited about my commitment to NIU."

Malone pointed towards some key factors which led to his commitment to Northern Illinois University.

"NIU recruited me the hardest out of all the schools who had interest in me. I have been able to build up a great relationship with all of the staff at NIU. I've made several visits to NIU for a ton of things and it really feels like home and feels like family to me. NIU is a really strong football program and a great school that offers a good education. I just felt like NIU has always been the team to beat for me all along. Staying close to home was never really a factor in my process to be honest, but it just worked out that way and it's great for my family. It's a big plus for my family and friends to get to see all of my games and the more I think about it the more it all just makes sense to me."

So which other schools did Malone consider before committing to NIU?

"I looked hard at Miami of Ohio, Illinois State and Western Illinois. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Iowa State and Iowa and a lot of schools said they wanted to see some of my early senior season video. I just felt like I already knew that I wanted to play for NIU and it was the right time for me to make my decision."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Malone?

"Just trying to find out where I stood with some schools was the hardest part for me. Just getting a straight answer from some of the coaches was really hard at times. I understand that schools will have other offers out to kids and that's all part of the process. I just wanted coaches to ben honest with me, and NIU has always been straight with me from very early on in the process."

So what are the NIU Huskies getting in Dyllan Malone?

"I have good speed and I also run good routes. Schools also love my length and my wingspan and it allows me to go up and get the football. I'm going to win those 50/50 balls and just play hard every time I'm on the field."

Dyllan Malone is the 20th known name in the NIU Class of 2025 and is also the seventh known in state commitment to the NIU Huskies. Malone joins Plainfield Central OL Kaevon Lee, Wheaton South WR Amari Williams, Lyons Township OL Tyler Chambers, Maine West S LaMarcus Hicks, Sacred Heart Griffin DE Chuck Lanier and Collinsville DE Devin Habermehl.

Dyllan Malone is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.