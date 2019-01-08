Chicago (Ill.) Brooks senior quarterback recruit Darrin Cotton (6-foot-5, 185 pounds) still remains uncommitted this sinter, but look for Cotton's recruiting process to get a big jump this month. Cotton checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

Cotton filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I'm going to make an official visit to the University of Mary (D2) up in North Dakota this Friday. They have been really recruiting me hard for a long time and I'm excited to see what they have to offer. I also have an offer from Valparaiso plus I'm in contact with the coaches from Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and also Northern Michigan. I'm hoping to set up a few more official visit but for now I want to just focus on my visit to University of Mary."

Cotton, who has been playing quarterback for Brooks is also drawing recruiting attention at a few different positions.

"it seems like every schools has a different plan and position for me. University of Mary is looking at me as more of a safety. The same goes for Eastern Illinois and Western Illinois and they like me as more of a safety/wide receiver type while Northern Michigan is recruiting me as a quarterback. NMU runs more of s read option offense and like my skills at quarterback."

Cotton is more than willing to play a new position at the next level.

"I'm totally open to playing other positions in college. Before I got hurt in basketball I was starting to work more on more at receiver along with working on my overall speed and fundamentals. I also played multiple positions in high school so I'm more than ready to play where ever I'm needed."

