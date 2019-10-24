2019 Scouting: Glenbard West
School: Glenbard WestNickname: HilltoppersColors: Forest Green/WhiteHead coach: Chad HetletGlenbard West is currently the #7 ranked team in the EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week 9 poll.The Offens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news