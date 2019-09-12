2019 Scouting: LW Central
School: Lincoln Way CentralNickname: KnightsColors: Red/BlackHead coach: Jeremy CordellLincoln Way Central is currently unranked in the EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week 3 poll.(note: a few unifo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news