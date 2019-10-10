News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 06:32:19 -0500') }} football Edit

2019 Scouting: Simeon

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

School: SimeonNickname: WolverinesColors: Blue/GoldHead coach: Dante CulbreathHersey is currently the #28 ranked team in the EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week 7 poll.(note: The Simeon roster was ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}