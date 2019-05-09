News More News
2019 Team Preview: St. Francis

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim.com
@EDGYTIM
Publisher
24 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Wheaton St. Francis here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.

Returning Offensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Tommy Rittenhouse

QB

2021

5-foot-10

170

Connor Schimdt

OL

2020

6-foot-5

255

Tyler Bishop

WR

2021

5-foot-9

165

Jake Tangorra

WR

2020

5-foot-11

165

Ryan Holleman

OL

2021

5-foot-11

240

Jackson Gerard

WR/QB

2021

6-foot-2

180
Returning Defensive Starters
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

Enzo Rendina

LB

2020

5-foot-10

175

Ben Radel

S

2020

5-foot-10

170

Luke Meyers

DL

2020

5-foot-10

170
Newcomers to Watch
Name Position Grad Year Height Weight

TJ McMillen

OL/DL

2023

6-foot-2

230

Tyler Wood

OL/DL

2023

5-foot-11

240

Armari Head

RB

2023

5-foot-9

150

Jimmy Marre

DL

2022

5-foot-10

180

School: St. Francis

Mascot: Spartans

Conference: Metro Suburban Blue

Twitter:

Head Coach: Bob McMillen

Assistant Coaches: Doug DiFusco, Todd Howard, Ivan Milivojevic, Jared Culver-McGriff, Tivias Caldwell, Marques Stevenson

2018 results: 8-3 (4-2) Metro Suburban Blue. The Spartans made the 2018 Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Amundsen in opening round action. The Spartans lost to Rockford Boylan in second round action.

2019 St. Francis Spartans schedule

@Argo

@Shepard

Westmont

Wheaton Academy

@Bishop Mac

@Aurora Christian

@Riverside-Brookfield

IC

Aurora Central

2018 St. Francis Spartans Summer/7on7 plans

Bolingbrook 7 on 7

Nazareth 7 on 7

Did you know....that St. Francis head coach Bob McMillen graduated from Immaculate Conception? McMillen, who also played in college at College of DuPage and Benedictine is also an Arena League Hall of Fame player and coach.

