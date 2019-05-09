2019 Team Preview: St. Francis
Calling all Coaches: Want to have your team featured here? Just email edgytim@edgytim.com today for details.
EDGYTIM.com previews the 2019 Wheaton St. Francis here. For more in depth year long IHSA football team and recruiting coverage make sure to subscribe to the EDGY Nation today.
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Tommy Rittenhouse
|
QB
|
2021
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Connor Schimdt
|
OL
|
2020
|
6-foot-5
|
255
|
Tyler Bishop
|
WR
|
2021
|
5-foot-9
|
165
|
Jake Tangorra
|
WR
|
2020
|
5-foot-11
|
165
|
Ryan Holleman
|
OL
|
2021
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Jackson Gerard
|
WR/QB
|
2021
|
6-foot-2
|
180
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
Enzo Rendina
|
LB
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
175
|
Ben Radel
|
S
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|
Luke Meyers
|
DL
|
2020
|
5-foot-10
|
170
|Name
|Position
|Grad Year
|Height
|Weight
|
TJ McMillen
|
OL/DL
|
2023
|
6-foot-2
|
230
|
Tyler Wood
|
OL/DL
|
2023
|
5-foot-11
|
240
|
Armari Head
|
RB
|
2023
|
5-foot-9
|
150
|
Jimmy Marre
|
DL
|
2022
|
5-foot-10
|
180
School: St. Francis
Mascot: Spartans
Conference: Metro Suburban Blue
Twitter:
Head Coach: Bob McMillen
Assistant Coaches: Doug DiFusco, Todd Howard, Ivan Milivojevic, Jared Culver-McGriff, Tivias Caldwell, Marques Stevenson
2018 results: 8-3 (4-2) Metro Suburban Blue. The Spartans made the 2018 Class 5A state playoff field and defeated Amundsen in opening round action. The Spartans lost to Rockford Boylan in second round action.
2019 St. Francis Spartans schedule
@Argo
@Shepard
Westmont
Wheaton Academy
@Bishop Mac
@Aurora Christian
@Riverside-Brookfield
IC
Aurora Central
2018 St. Francis Spartans Summer/7on7 plans
Bolingbrook 7 on 7
Nazareth 7 on 7
Did you know....that St. Francis head coach Bob McMillen graduated from Immaculate Conception? McMillen, who also played in college at College of DuPage and Benedictine is also an Arena League Hall of Fame player and coach.