2020 ICA Shrine Game Coaches and Roster
The 46th Annual Illinois High School Shrine Game is scheduled for June 20, 2020 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Listed are the coaches and team rosters. Visit the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine Game website for more information
Blue
Ken Leonard- HFC Sacred Heart Griffin 5A
Todd Chance Sacred Heart Griffin 5A
Todd Hollis Elmwood (Brimfield Coop) 3A
Brian Melvin Burlington Central 5A
Jack Cornell Quincy Notre Dame 3A
Tim Heinz Illinois Valley Central-Chillicothe 4A
Red
Albert Cruse-HFC Chicago Public League 5A
Josh Jostes Maroa-Forsyth 2A
Michael Harrison Belleville East 8a
Matt Music Olney-Richland County 4a
Dan Wetzel Herscher 3a
Rich McMahan Rochester (Former PORTA HFC) 4a