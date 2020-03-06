The 46th Annual Illinois High School Shrine Game is scheduled for June 20, 2020 at Tucci Stadium on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University. Listed are the coaches and team rosters. Visit the Illinois Coaches Association Shrine Game website for more information

Blue

Ken Leonard- HFC Sacred Heart Griffin 5A

Todd Chance Sacred Heart Griffin 5A

Todd Hollis Elmwood (Brimfield Coop) 3A

Brian Melvin Burlington Central 5A

Jack Cornell Quincy Notre Dame 3A

Tim Heinz Illinois Valley Central-Chillicothe 4A

Red

Albert Cruse-HFC Chicago Public League 5A

Josh Jostes Maroa-Forsyth 2A

Michael Harrison Belleville East 8a

Matt Music Olney-Richland County 4a

Dan Wetzel Herscher 3a

Rich McMahan Rochester (Former PORTA HFC) 4a



