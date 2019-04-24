Oak Park (IL) River Forest sophomore athlete recruit Jaden McGill (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) was able to make a recent on campus visit to the University of Iowa. McGill, who already is holding an early offer from Toledo recaps his first visit and impressions from the University of Iowa here.

"Our Boom 7on7 team was able to get a tour and visit Iowa," McGill said. "It was good to just get out and see Iowa in person and get to know the coaches a bit better."

McGill filled us in on his impressions from his first visit to Iowa.

"It was a cool visit to Iowa. I just got along and liked the Iowa coaches a lot on the visit. Iowa has a really nice weight room and strength and conditioning program. The stadium is huge at Iowa and it was pretty impressive. We had a chance to watch a spring practice at Iowa and they had really good intensity at practice. I also thought that the Iowa coaches and players made al of us feel really welcome while we were there. The coaches talked to us as a group and they also said that they would be back in my school in a week or two ton watch a workout. Overall it was a good first visit to Iowa and I enjoyed it."

So which other schools have shown interest in McGill?

"It's hard to say right now because of my age schools are really limited in contacting me. Iowa, Northwestern along with a few others like Western Michigan and Central Michigan have been in school. Kent State was in recently and watched one of our workouts."

Also look for McGill to have a busy spring and summer.

"I'm still looking at camping at North Central College when Minnesota is there along with camping at Northwestern and Notre Dame. I was also invited to the Rivals Camp in St. Louis and I'm going to try to make that camp later in May."

Jaden McGill has a scholarship offer from Toledo.