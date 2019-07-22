Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor junior athlete recruit Will Pauling (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) was able to add his first offer earlier this summer from Cincinnati. Pauling, who is in the middle of his team camp this summer checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"Our team camp has been going good so far," Pauling laughed. "We've been looking alright and we are starting to come together and getting the kids in the right spots. We have a few weeks left of team camp before we get a break then report back for the start of our official practices."

Pauling recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I added my first offer from Cincinnati and they offered me earlier this summer. The coaches at Cincinnati saw me at the North Central College camp back in June. The Cincinnati coaches have been in school back in the spring and I knew they had interest in me, but once they offered me it was still a nice surprise. I'm hoping to get back and visit Cincinnati again sometime later this fall. I've also been in touch with the coaches from Kansas State, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and also Northwestern. I camped this summer at North Central College, Lindenwood and also Northwestern and I've stayed in touch with several of the coaches who worked at those camps."

Pauling has also been staying busy this summer also juggling baseball along with his football camps and team responsibilities.

"I also play baseball and this summer I'm playing for the Chicago White Sox Ace travel team along with my team summer baseball schedule. I've also been in contact with some colleges regarding baseball including the coaches from Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan and also Illinois State."

So does Pauling have any personal goals set for his upcoming junior season?

"I really just want to go out and play and have fun this season and help my team win. I'm playing at receiver, defensive back and also getting involved in kick returns. I focused on getting faster and adding more good weight this off-season. I worked with Speed LLC on my overall technique and route running."

Does Pauling have a dream school?

"I don't have any one specific school. I mean if schools like Ohio State or Florida or LSU offered me that would be pretty close to being an offer from a dream school for me."

Will Pauling has an offer from Cincinnati.

