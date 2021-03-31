2021 Breakdown: Lincoln Way East Griffins
School: Lincoln Way East Nickname: Griffins Colors: Cobalt Blue/Black/WhiteHead coach: Rob ZvonarLincoln Way East is currently #2 ranked team in the 2021 Spring EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 Week ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news