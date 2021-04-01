2021 Breakdown: Springfield Senators
School: Springfield High School Nickname: SenatorsColors: Red/Black/WhiteHead coach: Roy GulleyLincoln Way East is currently unranked team in the 2021 Spring EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Week 3 poll...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news