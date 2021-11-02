2021 Class 5A Round 2 Preview
Class 5A Second Round#1 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (9-1) at #9 Sycamore (H.S.) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 6, 2:00 pm#13 Chicago (St. Patrick) (6-4) vs. #5 Rochelle (8-2) at Triton College, Fri., Nov. 5, 7:...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news