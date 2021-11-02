Class 6A Second Round#1 Cary (C.-Grove) (10-0) at #9 Grayslake (Central) (8-2), Fri., Nov. 5, 7:00 pm#4 Deerfield (H.S.) (9-1) at #12 Crystal Lake (Central) (7-3), Fri., Nov. 5, 7:00 pm#7 Crystal L...