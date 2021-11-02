2021 Class 8A Round 2 Preview
Class 8A Second Round#1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (10-0) at #17 Naperville (Central) (7-3), Sat., Nov. 6, 1:00 pm#9 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (8-2) at #25 Minooka (6-4), Sat., Nov. 6, 6:00 pm#13...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news