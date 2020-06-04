News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-04 22:10:30 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 defensive end Brandon Svets on the Illini radar

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is showing interest in 2021 defensive end Brandon Svets from Evanston (Ill.) Loyola Academy. Orange and Blue News spoke to Svets to get the lowdown on the communication he's had with the I...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}