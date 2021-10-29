2021: EDGY's Best Guesses: Round 1
EDGY's winning (?) picks for all Round 1 games are below in BOLD
Class 8A Round 1
#32 Downers Grove (South) (5-4) at #1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon
#17 Naperville (Central) (6-3) at #16 Naperville (North) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 Elmhurst (York) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#24 Oswego (East) (6-3) at #9 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#29 LaGrange (Lyons) (5-4) at #4 Lockport (Twp.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 pm
#20 Oswego (H.S.) (6-3) at #13 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Gurnee (Warren) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#21 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:00 pm
#31 Edwardsville (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:00 pm
#18 Chicago (Marist) (6-3) at #15 Lombard (Glenbard East) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#26 Orland Park (Sandburg) (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#23 O'Fallon (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#19 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) at #14 Chicago (Taft) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#27 Winnetka (New Trier) (5-4) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#22 Evanston (Twp.) (6-3) at #11 Plainfield (North) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 pm
Class 7A First Round
#32 Lake Zurich (5-4) at #1 Batavia (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#17 Chicago (Mt. Carmel) (6-3) at #16 South Holland (Thornwood) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:00 pm
#25 Yorkville (H.S.) (5-4) at #8 Plainfield (Central) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#24 Wheaton (W. Warrenville South) (5-4) at #9 Chicago (Brother Rice) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:00 pm
#29 Elgin (Larkin) (5-4) at #4 Wheaton (North) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#20 Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) (6-3) at #13 Hoffman Estates (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#28 Hampshire (5-4) at #5 Moline (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 pm
#21 Villa Park (Willowbrook) (6-3) vs. #12 Chicago (Whitney Young) (7-2) at Rockne Stadium, Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#31 Plainfield (East) (5-4) at #2 Rockton (Hononegah) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#18 Libertyville (6-3) at #15 Pekin (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#26 Geneva (5-4) at #7 Collinsville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:00 pm
#23 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #10 Chicago (St. Rita) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#30 Blue Island (Eisenhower) (5-4) at #3 Normal (Community) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30 pm
#19 Algonquin (Jacobs) (6-3) at #14 Arlington Heights (Hersey) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#27 New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) (5-4) at #6 Buffalo Grove (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 7:00 pm
#22 Palos Heights (Shepard) (5-4) at #11 Mt. Prospect (Prospect) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 pm
Class 6A First Round
#16 Rockford (East) (5-4) at #1 Cary (C.-Grove) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#9 Grayslake (Central) (7-2) at #8 Belvidere (North) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#13 Chicago (Mather) (6-3) at #4 Deerfield (H.S.) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#12 Crystal Lake (Central) (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Amundsen) (8-1) at Winnemack Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#15 Lake Villa (Lakes) (5-4) at #2 Wauconda (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Vernon Hills (7-2) at #7 Crystal Lake (Prairie Ridge) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#14 Crystal Lake (South) (5-4) at #3 Machesney Park (Harlem) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 7:00 pm
#11 Antioch (6-3) at #6 Lake Forest (H.S.) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#16 Chicago (Kennedy) (5-3) at #1 Lemont (H.S.) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#9 Springfield (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (H.S.) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 pm
#13 Riverside (R.-Brookfield) (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (Sr.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:00 pm
#12 Chicago (Simeon) (5-4) at #5 Oak Lawn (Richards) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30 pm
#15 Midlothian (Bremen) (5-4) at #2 Chicago (St. Ignatius) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Chatham (Glenwood) (6-3) at #7 Crete (C.-Monee) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#14 Champaign (Centennial) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Kenwood) (8-1) at Lane Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#11 Normal (Community West) (6-3) at #6 Washington (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
Class 5A First Round
#16 Chicago (Noble/Bulls) (5-4) at #1 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:30 pm
#9 Sycamore (H.S.) (6-3) at #8 Evergreen Park (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 5:00 pm
#13 Chicago (St. Patrick) (5-4) at #4 Sterling (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#12 Chicago (Payton) (6-3) at #5 Rochelle (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#15 Maple Park (Kaneland) (5-4) vs. #2 Oak Park (Fenwick) (7-2) at Triton College, Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Rockford (Boylan Catholic) (6-3) at #7 Chicago (Brooks) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:00 pm
#14 LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (5-4) vs. #3 Chicago (Goode) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Fri., Oct. 29, 4:00 pm
#11 Aurora (Marmion Academy) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Noble/Comer) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon
#16 Carbondale (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Kankakee (Sr.) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:00 pm
#9 Chicago (Morgan Park) (6-3) at #8 Peoria (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#13 Dunlap (5-4) at #4 Mascoutah (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#12 Metamora (5-4) at #5 Marion (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:30 pm
#15 LaSalle (L.-Peru) (5-4) at #2 Morris (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Highland (5-4) at #7 Morton (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#14 Jacksonville (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Mahomet (M.-Seymour) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 7:00 pm
#11 Country Club Hills (Hillcrest) (5-4) at #6 Troy (Triad) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:30 pm
Class 4A First Round
#16 Marengo (5-4) at #1 Joliet (Catholic Academy) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#9 Coal City (6-3) at #8 West Chicago (Wheaton Academy) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 pm
#13 Chicago (Bogan) (6-3) at #4 Genoa (G.-Kingston) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#12 Peoria (Notre Dame) (6-3) at #5 Wheaton (St. Francis) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#15 Chicago (Sullivan) (6-3) at #2 Richmond (R.-Burton) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Chicago (Hyde Park) (6-3) at #7 Stillman Valley (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#14 Plano (6-3) at #3 Kewanee (H.S.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#11 Dixon (H.S.) (6-3) vs. #6 Chicago (Phillips) (7-2) at Gately Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 4:00 pm
16 Cahokia (H.S.) (5-4) at #1 Rochester (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:00 pm
#9 Paris (6-3) at #8 Mt. Zion (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 7:00 pm
#13 Olney (Richland County) (5-4) at #4 Freeburg (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#12 Harrisburg (5-4) at #5 Carterville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#15 Salem (5-4) at #2 Breese (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:00 pm
#10 Macomb (6-3) at #7 Murphysboro [Coop] (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 3:00 pm
#14 Columbia (5-4) at #3 Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#11 Bethalto (Civic Memorial) (6-3) at #6 Quincy (Notre Dame) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
Class 3A First Round
#16 Chicago (Catalyst/Maria) (5-4) at #1 Byron (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 pm
#9 Chicago (Carver) (6-3) vs. #8 Lisle (Sr.) (6-3) at Benedictine University, Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon
#13 Peotone (5-4) at #4 Braidwood (Reed-Custer) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#12 Elmwood [E.-Brimfield Coop] (6-3) vs. #5 Chicago (Clark) (8-1) at Rockne Stadium, Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#15 Poplar Grove (North Boone) (5-4) at #2 Princeton (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Chicago (King) (6-3) at #7 Fairbury (Prairie Central) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#14 Mendota (5-4) at #3 Pecatonica [Du-Pec Coop] (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#11 Monmouth (M.-Roseville) (6-3) at #6 Elmhurst (IC Catholic) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:30 pm
#16 Newton (5-4) at #1 Tolono (Unity) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#9 Eureka (6-3) at #8 Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#13 Beardstown (5-4) at #4 Williamsville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#12 Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] (5-4) at #5 Fairfield (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#15 St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) (5-4) at #2 Mt. Carmel (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:30 pm
#10 DuQuoin (H.S.) (5-4) at #7 Carlinville (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#14 Piasa (Southwestern) (5-4) at #3 Benton (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#11 Greenville (5-4) at #6 Monticello (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
Class 2A First Round
#16 Chicago (Julian) (5-4) at #1 Wilmington (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:00 pm
#9 Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) (6-3) at #8 Aledo (Mercer County) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#13 Kankakee (McNamara) (5-4) at #4 Knoxville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#12 Clifton (Central) (6-3) at #5 Erie [E.-Prophetstown Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#15 Taylor Ridge (Rockridge) (5-4) at #2 Downs (Tri-Valley) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#10 Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) (6-3) at #7 Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.) (6-3), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#14 El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) (5-4) at #3 Farmington (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#11 Momence (6-3) at #6 Tremont (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#16 Flora (5-4) at #1 Decatur (St. Teresa) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#9 Chester (7-2) at #8 Vandalia (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#13 Carmi (C.-White County) (6-3) at #4 Breese (Mater Dei) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:15 pm
#12 Lawrenceville (6-3) at #5 Johnston City (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#15 Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) (5-4) at #2 Pana (H.S.) (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Westville (7-2) at #7 Maroa (M.-Forsyth) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#14 Virden (North Mac) (5-4) at #3 Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#11 Mendon (Unity) [Coop] (6-3) at #6 Nashville (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
Class 1A First Round
#16 Kewanee (Wethersfield) [A.-Wethersfield Coop] (5-4) at #1 Abingdon (A.-Avon) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#9 Monmouth (United) (6-3) at #8 Gilman (Iroquois West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#13 Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] (5-4) at #4 Rushville (R.-Industry) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:30 pm
#12 Chicago (C. Hope Academy) (6-3) at #5 Peru (St. Bede) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#15 Princeville (5-4) at #2 Ottawa (Marquette) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#10 Chicago (Raby) (6-3) at #7 Fulton (H.S.) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#14 Galena (H.S.) (5-4) at #3 Forreston (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm
#11 Aurora (A. Christian) (6-3) at #6 Lena (L.-Winslow) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#16 Villa Grove (5-4) at #1 Camp Point (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#9 Moweaqua (Central A & M) (6-3) at #8 Nokomis (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 5:00 pm
#13 Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (5-4) at #4 Toledo (Cumberland) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#12 Winchester [West Central Coop] (6-3) at #5 Arcola (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm
#15 Shelbyville (5-4) at #2 Carrollton (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#10 Catlin (Salt Fork) (6-3) at #7 Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#14 Macon (Meridian) (5-4) at #3 Athens (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm
#11 Casey (C.-Westfield) (6-3) at #6 Sesser (S.-Valier) [Coop] (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm