2021: EDGY's Best Guesses: Round 1

Play the 21st annual EDGYTIM Playoff Bracket Challenge

All bracket selections are due in my 4PM Friday no exceptions.

EDGY's winning (?) picks for all Round 1 games are below in BOLD

Class 8A Round 1

#32 Downers Grove (South) (5-4) at #1 Wilmette (Loyola Academy) (9-0), Sat., Oct. 30, 12:00 noon

#17 Naperville (Central) (6-3) at #16 Naperville (North) (6-3), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 Elmhurst (York) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#24 Oswego (East) (6-3) at #9 Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm

#29 LaGrange (Lyons) (5-4) at #4 Lockport (Twp.) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 pm

#20 Oswego (H.S.) (6-3) at #13 Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm

#28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Gurnee (Warren) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#21 Carol Stream (Glenbard North) (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:00 pm

#31 Edwardsville (H.S.) (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0), Fri., Oct. 29, 6:00 pm

#18 Chicago (Marist) (6-3) at #15 Lombard (Glenbard East) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#26 Orland Park (Sandburg) (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale (Central) (8-1), Sat., Oct. 30, 2:00 pm

#23 O'Fallon (H.S.) (6-3) at #10 Glenview (Glenbrook South) (7-2), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Naperville (Neuqua Valley) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#19 Palatine (H.S.) (6-3) at #14 Chicago (Taft) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 1:00 pm

#27 Winnetka (New Trier) (5-4) at #6 Park Ridge (Maine South) (8-1), Fri., Oct. 29, 7:00 pm

#22 Evanston (Twp.) (6-3) at #11 Plainfield (North) (7-2), Sat., Oct. 30, 6:30 pm