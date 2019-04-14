2021 LB Bryan Sanborn: "I love Wisconsin"
Taking part in his first spring camp at Wisconsin, sophomore Jack Sanborn is line for a starting job this season at middle linebacker.
His younger brother, 2021 linebacker Bryan Sanborn, was able to see him compete during an unofficial visit for the Badgers' practice Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news