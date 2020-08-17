EdgyTim - 2021 LB Jones pledges to Georgetown

Extremely Blessed and Honored to say that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Georgetown University @EDGYTIM @DeepDishFB @CoachBigPete @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @PrepRedzoneIL @WeinoEdits #DefendtheDistrict #4for40 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LY0OHgTJWx

"I really was sold on the possibilities of earning a degree from Georgetown" Jones said. "Georgetown is also in a great city (Washington DC) and they also have a very strong alumni base which will help me with landing good jobs after graduation."

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice senior inside linebacker recruit Myles Jones (6-foot-0, 217 pounds) decided to end his recruiting process on Sunday and gave Georgetown University his verbal commitment. Jones discusses his college choice here in this latest recruiting news story.

Jones, who also looked hard at Bryant and also San Diego before pledging to the Hoyas pointed towards some key factors in his decision.

"I haven't been able to make a visit to Georgetown just yet but I've heard so many good things about the school and the city. I really get a long well with all of the coaches at Georgetown. I was able to take several Zoom meetings along with virtual visits and I have a very good comfort feeling with Georgetown. Academically I'm planning to major in international business with a finance minor and Georgetown has a great business school. Georgetown just offers a great opportunity that I couldn't pass up."

Was the overall distance from home ever a factor for Jones in his decision?

"My sister already goes to school in Florida so my parents are already used to us being away from home for college. Georgetown is a pretty short flight back home and a big part of my decision is getting away from home and starting my life in a new city and location. Getting away from home for college was always really appealing to me."

So how big of a factor did COVID play in his recruiting process?

"COVID definitely made me push up my time frame for making my decision. I just had no idea on what will happen in the near future and I just didn't want to wait to make a decision. A lot of kids are starting to make college decisions and I didn't want to lose on a great opportunity at Georgetown."

So what was the hardest part of his recruiting process?

"Not being able to make any college visits was tough. Also having to call up the coaches who offered me and tell them no was not easy. It's a business but you also have relationships with these coaches and telling them no ended up being hard calls to make ."

Myles Jones is verbally committed to Georgetown.