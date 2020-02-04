News More News
2021 LB Tyler McLaurin has "eye-opening experience" at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

One of the top uncommitted prospects on Wisconsin's junior-day guest list, Tyler McLaurin got his first look at the Badgers' program this past Saturday.

"The junior day went well and it was an eye-opening experience," McLaurin told BadgerBlitz.com. "I saw a lot of things that really made me view Wisconsin differently.


Junior linebacker Tyler McLaurin visited Wisconsin on Saturday.
Junior linebacker Tyler McLaurin visited Wisconsin on Saturday. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)
