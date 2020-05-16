2021 Rankings: My Top 5 RB's
The revised EDGYTIM.com Spring Watch List and Position Rankings for the Class of 2021 are completed. Make sure and get this latest information today.
EDGYTIM.com Class of 2021 Top 5 Rankings by Position: Quarterbacks/Running Backs/Wide Receivers/Tight End/Defensive Linemen/Linebackers/Defensive Backs/Kickers/Punters/Long Snappers
Justin Johnson Jr. Edwardsville 5-foot-11, 191 pounds- Johnson Jr. gets the nod as the top running back recruit in the state, an impressive feat in a truly loaded running back position in Illinois in the 2021 class. Johnson Jr. gets the nod based off of his overall athleticism, combination of speed and power and big back mentality. Johnson Jr. also is a very capable pass catcher who also has excellent speed and burst. Simply put...Johnson Jr. has the looks of a major Power 5 offer running back.
EDGYTIM Class of 2021/2022/2023 Top Prospects to Watch List:
Quarterbacks/Running Backs/Wide Receivers/Tight Ends/Offensive Linemen/Defensive Linemen/Linebackers/Defensive Backs/Athlete/Kickers/Punters/Long Snappers
