Justin Johnson Jr. Edwardsville 5-foot-11, 191 pounds- Johnson Jr. gets the nod as the top running back recruit in the state, an impressive feat in a truly loaded running back position in Illinois in the 2021 class. Johnson Jr. gets the nod based off of his overall athleticism, combination of speed and power and big back mentality. Johnson Jr. also is a very capable pass catcher who also has excellent speed and burst. Simply put...Johnson Jr. has the looks of a major Power 5 offer running back.