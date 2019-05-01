Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest sophomore running back recruit Mar'Kiese Irving (5-foot-10, 178 pounds) has seen his overall recruiting stock take off this spring. Irving now is holding double digit FBS scholarship offers and don't expect the flow of new offers to slow down anytime soon. Irving recaps his latest offer bonanza here.

"I just didn't think it would blow up like this," Irving said. "My head coach (Mo Weaver) told me that a lot of the colleges would come into school this spring and offer me but I just didn't see it coming."

Irving's latest scholarship offers come from the likes of Illinois, Duke and Cincinnati over the past few days.

"I know a bit about Illinois just because I live here but outside of them I don't know a lot about the other schools. I've been definitely going online and looking into each school that's offered me but that's about all I've done so far. I'm also not really talking with too many coaches or schools because they can't talk to me when those coaches are in school because I'm just a sophomore. The college coaches have been dealing with Coach Weaver and he's been in contact with them and I find out from Coach Weaver about offers and things like that."

Has any one scholarship offer in particular surprised or catch his attention?

"All of them. I just had no idea all of these schools would offer me this early and they are all a great surprise."

Does Irvin have any summer college camp plans in mind?

"I'm definitely going to be focused on my team camp this summer. I'm also playing basketball along with my team football camp this summer. I might go to a few college camps but I haven't made any decisions on that yet."

Mar'Kiese Irvin has scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Illinois State and Kent State.

