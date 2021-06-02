2021 RB Thomas finally finds a home

South Holland (Ill.) Thornwood Class of 2021 running back recruit Nate Thomas (5-foot-8, 195 pounds) has been searching for an opportunity to play football in college and finally found a home earlier this week. Thomas has decided to attend the University of South Dakota and breaks down his long recruiting journey in this recruiting update.

"It took so long to finally get that one call, but I finally got that call from South Dakota," Thomas said. "South Dakota and Coach (Dante) Warren has been with me for a long time now. They really believed in me and once they offered it didn't take me long to pull the trigger."

Thomas who had several strong showings at various camps over the past two plus years discusses his long recruiting journey and road that led him to South Dakota.

"It all just got to be so frustrating at times with my recruiting. College coaches would talk to you and tell you one thing then do something else. I was lucky because I found one guy who really believed in me and stuck with me in Coach Warren and South Dakota. I never gave up hope but it was definitely frustrating. It was a real challenge to just stay positive and to keep battling. I definitely became much more aggressive with my recruiting process. I didn't get any love from anyone for a while but I just kept grinding."

Thomas also admitted that the entire COVID19 pandemic played a huge role in his recruiting process.

"COVID definitely played a huge role. We only played a 4 game spring season as a team and I only played in 2 games because I had an injury in my Week 1 game. It was just horrible timing to have an injury. A lot of kids in my class and even kids at my own school just didn't get a lot of recruiting looks that they deserved. It was also a non stop grind during COVID and you could never take a break or rest and recover because we never really knew when we would play a game or even a season for a long time. It was rough at times but in the end it all worked out for me and I'm so grateful."

Thomas will also see South Dakota in person for the first time when he reports this summer.

"I just never was able to get out to visit schools including South Dakota so I will see the school in person for the first time when I move in this summer. I've seen a ton online and in virtual tours about the school and the campus and facilities and I feel confident I'll fit in well and I'll love it. I'm still not exactly sure when I'll move in but I'm working on that now with the South Dakota coaches."

Nate Thomas is committed to South Dakota.

