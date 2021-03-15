EdgyTim - 2021 Spring Season: Week 1 Chicagoland Top 30

2021 Spring Season: Week 1 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Mount Carmel 0-0 (1)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Justin Lynch. Next: @ Montini Catholic

2. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (2)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? S Matt Kordas. Next: vs Bolingbrook

3. Loyola Academy 0-0 (3)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? RB Vaughn Pemberton Next: @ St. Rita

4. Warren Township 0-0 (4)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? LB Malachi McNeal Next: @ Zion-Benton

5. Brother Rice 0-0 (5)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Jack Lausch Next: @ Providence Catholic

6. Marist 0-0 (6)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Dontrell Jackson Jr. Next: @ Notre Dame

7. Batavia 0-0 (7) Top Impact Performer this Spring? WR/DB Trey Urwiler Next: @ St. Charles East

8. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (8)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? WR Tyler Morris Next: @ Fenwick

9. Glenbard West 0-0 (9)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? TE/LB Denin Limouris Next: @ Addison Trail

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 0-0 (10)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? RB Sean Allen Next: vs Lockport

11. St. Rita 0-0 (11)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? RB Kaleb Brown Next: vs Loyola Academy

12. Maine South 0-0 (12)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Luke Leongas Next: vs Niles West

13. Bolingbrook 0-0 (13)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Vince Meschi Next: @ Lincoln-Way East

14. DeKalb 0-0 (14)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Trenton Kyler Next: vs Metea Valley

15. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (15)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? FB/DE Carter Evans Next: @ McHenry

16. Naperville Central 0-0 (16)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? WR Reg Fleurima Next: vs Waubonsie Valley

17. Fenwick 0-0 (17)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Kaden Cobb Next: vs Nazareth Academy

18. Joliet Catholic 0-0 (18)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? RB Jordan Anderson Next: @ St. Laurence

19. Montini Catholic 0-0 (19)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? OL/DL Desmond Butcher Next: vs Mount Carmel

20. Hinsdale Central 1-0 (20) Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Michael Brescia Next: @ Downers Grove North

21. Oswego 0-0 (21)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Cole Pradel Next: @ Plainfield South

22. Wheaton South 1-0 (22) Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Parker Brown Next: vs Lake Park

23. Lake Zurich 0-0 (23)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? WR/S Jack Dwyer Next: @ Lake Forest

24. Barrington 0-0 (24)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Peter Anderson Next: @ Schaumburg

25. St. Charles North 0-0 (25)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? OL/DL Carmine Bastone Next: @ Geneva

26. Fremd 1-0 (26) Top Impact Performer this Spring? OL/DL Jack Walsh Next: @ Hoffman Estates

27. Cary Grove 0-0 (27)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? LB Johnny Gagliano Next: @ Burlington Central

28. Prospect 1-0 (28) Top Impact Performer this Spring? RB/LB Luke Zardzin Next: vs Elk Grove

29. St. Francis 0-0 (29)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Tommy Rittenhouse Next: @ Immaculate Conception

30. Antioch 0-0 (30)- Top Impact Performer this Spring? QB Athan Kaliakmanis Next: @ Grayslake Central

Out: None

Others to Watch (in no order): Willowbrook/Providence Catholic/Crete-Monee/Phillips/Simeon/Neuqua Valley/Notre Dame/Benet Academy/Minooka/Lemont/Richmond-Burton/Kankakee/Immaculate Conception