New Lenox (Ill.) Providence Catholic sophomore tight end recruit Jameson Geers (6-foot-5, 225 pounds) made a Saturday spring game visit to Northern Illinois University and added his first scholarship offer from the in-state Huskies. Geers recaps his impressions from his visit to NIU and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"Getting my first offer from NIU on Saturday was a huge surprise," Geers said. "They made an in school visit a few weeks ago and watched one of our workouts but outside of that I didn't really have much contact with the NIU coaches until Saturday. I decided to go to the spring game and that's when Coach Tony (Sorrentino) offered me a scholarship."

Geers filled us in on his Saturday visit to Northern Illinois University.

"I was at NIU for it's camp last summer and I also went to a game at NIU last fall. Saturday was my first recruit visit and it went really well. The NIU coaches and players were very inviting and they are all great people. What caught my attention at NIU was that the tight ends Coach Tony (Sorrentino) had his family at the spring game and they just seemed very comfortable and everyone being very accepting and welcoming despite being at NIU for only a few months."

Has Geers started to draw any additional recruiting looks this spring?

"I've been in contact with Northwestern along with NIU. I know that we've had some college coaches in school but they are limited in contacting me because of my age. Most of those coaches have been talking with my head coach (Mark Coglianese)."

Geers is also getting ready for a very busy spring and summer.

"I'm definitely going to have a really busy summer. I'm going to camp at the Lindenwood mega camp at the end of May along with camping at NIU, Northwestern, Western Michigan, Iowa and also Illinois."

Jameson Geers has a scholarship offer from Northern Illinois University.

