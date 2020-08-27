2021: Top 5 Available QB's
In many regards the State of Illinois Class of 2021 quarterback class has been one of the better and deeper groups we've seen in several years. The quarterback class already has 6 names already ver...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news