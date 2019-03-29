Chicago (Ill.) Simeon sophomore offensive tackle recruit Cameron James (6-foot-8, 280 pounds) already has two early scholarship offers so far this spring and James has also been impressive in off season workouts. James checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"I have two offers now from Florida Atlantic and also Toledo," James said. "I haven't heard from a lot of schools because I'm still a sophomore but we also see a lot of college coaches in our school and they all seem to know about me. I also have a lot of college coaches following me on Twitter. I've been in contact with the coaches from Illinois State and also Missouri. I'm looking at visiting Missouri over my spring break."

James, who came into Simeon his freshman year as more of a basketball player has now fully embraced football as his main sport.

"I played basketball as a freshman on the sophomore team but I decided to focus on training and lifting for football this past winter. I played basketball mainly to help me with my speed and agility for football. I'm up to 280 pounds now and a lot of it has been because of my weight lifting along with just starting to fill out my frame. "

James, who started last season on the varsity for the Wolverines reflected back on his 2018 season.

"I went from playing a little bit as a freshman on the varsity to playing full time this past year so it was a big adjustment. The overall speed of the game was a big adjustment along with learning the playbook and just having to go against kids who were a lot stronger. I would say that after our second game in Ohio I began to felt more comfortable and things started to come easier to me."

So what has James been working on this spring to improve his game?

"I'm definitely working on my footwork and I also want to be quicker off the snap. I've been lifting and also adding more weight and strength."

So how are the Simeon Wolverines shaping up for the 2019 season?

"We will graduate some great kids but our team will be really hard to handle next season. Our offensive line will be strong and we bring back our entire defensive line back from last season."

