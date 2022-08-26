Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. Play Right Now: Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 1 Games Results are complied and announced on the Monday after each week's results. 1. The deadline for all completed brackets will be on each Friday by 4PMCST. 2. You must make selections for all games and also including answering the weekly tie breaker question. Any missing selections or a missing tie breaker automatically is a disqualification. The final winner will be announced and new games for the following week will be posted every Monday here. Simply just click the link and play along. Pick Em 2022 Beat EDGY Weekly: Week 1 Games

EDGYTIM's 2022 Fall Season Record: 0-0 Week 1: My Best Winners and Guesses Rochester at Sacred Heart Griffin EDGY's Take: The annual Leonard Bowl features SHG Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard taking on his son in Rochester head coach Derek Leonard. This meeting will be the last regular season showdown between Dad and Son (whoever scheduled this for Week 1 BOOOOOOO) and the SHG Cyclones are stacked this season. SHG senior QB Tyaire Lott is one of the state's most productive signal callers in the state and has plenty of weapons to chose from including senior WR Keshon Singleton and senior WR Jake Hamilton. Rochester is in a bit of a reload this season, and while the Rockets will be young head coach Derek Leonard always has his kids ready to go. Keep an eye on senior QB Keeton Reiss for the Rockets this fall along with senior OL/DL Grant Wisecup. In my eyes, this is perfect timing for an experienced Sacred Heart Griffin team chomping at the bit to get a big Week 1 win at home against it's biggest rival. The overall timing is just too favorable for SHG in this game. Biggest storyline? Can a relatively green Rochester team go toe to toe with an experienced and very talented SHG squad? Can the Rochester defense find a way to create turnovers and also get the football back from the Cyclones? Can the SHG defense rise up and slow down an always explosive Rochester offense? EDGY's Pick: SHG 41 Rochester 28

St. Rita at Mount Carmel EDGY's Take: The 100th all time meeting between St. Rita and Mount Carmel will also be the EDGYTIM Friday Game of the Week. St. Rita will need to reload in a handful of key spots but the Mustangs and veteran head coach Todd Kuska still have a ton of talent on board. Keep an eye on St. Rita junior RB Ethan Middleton along with a big, talented offensive line anchored by senior Collin Gerger and senior Nick Strelczyk. The St Rita defense is also a strength this fall and senior DE Patrick Farrell (Illinois) is a leader along with ILB Matt Kingsbury plus two way do it all TE/DE Eddie Vrdolyak while the Mustangs kicking game is anchored by Alabama commit Conor Talty. Mount Carmel counters with a ton of experience back this fall on both sides of the football. Senior QB Blainey Dowling is a steady game manager while junior RB Darrion Dupree is a high level impact player to watch. The Caravan also have an experienced line led by senior OL/DL Asher Tomaczewski (Kansas State) and a defense loaded with playmakers led by senior DE/OLB Danny Novickas (Ohio) along with senior do it all ATH Damarion Arrington and senior LB Parker Startz. Whoever can limit the others big play ability along with avoiding the turnover monster will come away with the win here. I expect a high level, close Week 1 showdown here. Biggest storyline? Can the St Rita offense kick things into a high gear in Week 1 roght out of the gates? Can the Mount Carmel offense establish the run game get going against a very strong St Rita defense? EDGY's Pick: Mount Carmel 21 St. Rita 20



Glenbard West at Marist EDGY's Take: This will easily be one of the top overall matchups from Week 1 action. Glenbard West welcomes back a deep roster and a starting lineup loaded with varsity experience. The Hilltoppers will rely on a balanced offense led by senior QB Korey Tai along with several key targets including senior WR/RB/DB Joey Pope plus junior WR Ju Ju Ellens while the offensive line is also a key and is spearheaded by senior 4 star ranked OT Chris Terek. The Glenbard West defense is always fast and physical and has remained the calling card of this program under head coach Chad Hetlet. Marist and head coach Ron Dawczak will look to reload a bit this season, yet the Redhawks are another Chicagoland area power that is blessed with a deep and talented roster. Marist senior QB Dermot Smyth will get the call to lead an explosive spread offense and keep an eye on senior WR Ryan Sims (Miami of Ohio). The Redhawks line play and remaining skills are also talented. Defensively for Marist, senior DB John Nestor (Iowa) is a major hitter and also senior DT Jamel Howard (Wisconsin) is a load to move inside. Biggest storyline? Can the Glenbard West offense ball control then finish drives with points against a very good Marist defense? Can the Marist offense also avoid turnovers and dent a very speedy and aggressive Hilltoppers defense? EDGY's Pick: Glenbard West 28 Marist 21



Kankakee at Nazareth Academy EDGY's Take: Kankakee and head coach Derek Hart is coming off a 2021 Class 5A state runner-up season and look for the Kays to again be a top team to watch in Class 5A this fall. The Kays will look towards a team loaded with speed led by senior QR/S Jyaire Hill along with incoming transfer junior RB Tony Phillips plus senior RB Karson King while senior OL/DL Steven Young is a veteran starter and leader for the Kays upfront this season. Nazareth Academy also has no lack of talent and veteran head coach Tim Racki will look towards senior WR/DB Justin Taylor (Wisconsin) along with junior QB Logan Malachuk and junior DL Gabe Kaminski while senior OL/DL Williams Beargie (Princeton) is also a varsity veteran who will anchor the Road Runners line play. Biggest storyline? Can the Nazareth Academy offense effectively spread the football all over the field against the speedy and athletic Kankakee defense? Can the Kankakee offense quick strike and big play the Nazareth Academy defense? EDGY's Pick: Kankakee 31 Nazareth Academy 28

Neuqua Valley at Oswego EDGY's Take: This is a neighborhood rivalry game and whenever these two get together expect a big game atmosphere. Neuqua Valley and head coach Bill Ellinghaus welcomes back several key performers this fall led by senior QB Mark Mennecke, senior WR/S Grant Larkin along with junior RB Jared McGee and senior LB Cole Dutkovich. Oswego and head coach Brian Cooney always has his Panthers ready to roll and will look towards a handful of key starters back in senior QB Cruz Ibarra along with senior three star ranked TE/DE Deakon Tonielli (Michigan). Biggest storyline? Can the Oswego defense slow down and limit the Neuqua big play ability and also find a way to corral the big play ability? Can the Neuqua Valley defense limit the Oswego play action run game and force the Panthers into passing the football more than they want? EDGY's Pick: Neuqua Valley 35 Oswego 21

Glenbard North vs Kenwood at Gately EDGY's Take: This will be the 11AM game Saturday of three big matchups at Gately Stadium as three top Chicago Public League teams (Kenwood/Simeon and Phillips) will host three DuKane Conference teams (Glenbard North/Wheaton South and Batavia). Kenwood and head coach Sinque Turner has a roster loaded with D1 talent led by senior DB Kahlil Tate (Iowa) along with senior WR Logan Lester (Western Michigan) senior DB Kiwaun Davis (Western Michigan) and junior four star ranked DE Maquise Lightfoot is another major Power 5 name on the rise. Glenbard North and veteran head coach Ryan Wilkens has an experienced team with key playmakers on both sides of the football. Keep an eye on QB Justin Bland along with RB Demarion Ellinson while both senior WR Johnny Robertson and senior WR Zemari Robinson are key playmakers. Biggest storyline? Can the Kenwood defense limit the Glenbard North touches and force a handful of turnovers? Can the Glenbard North defense slow down the Broncos big play ability? EDGY's Pick: Glenbard North 28 Kenwood 22