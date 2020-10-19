SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Class of 2022, Springfield High School (IL) athlete Rashad Rochelle announced today that he has verbally committed to play college football at Rutgers University.

The Illinois native is listed as a 6-foot, 170-pound prospect is listed as an athlete recruit and plays quarterback for his high school team, but he will coming to Rutgers as a wide receiver recruit.