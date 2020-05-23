News More News
2022 OL Deuce McGuire wants to make a return visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After he visited this past summer, Deuce McGuire planned to return to Wisconsin this spring for his second trip to Madison. But like many prospects across the country, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound sopho...

