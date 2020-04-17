Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice sophomore quarterback prospect Jack Lausch (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) is a multi-sport athlete who made an impact last fall on both sides of the football for the Crusaders. Lausch checks in and recaps his life under the pandemic and much more in this recruiting update.



"It's all been a bummer (Coronavirus)," Lausch said. "I'm still working on baseball things and hoping we will have a season this year. They haven't cancelled the season just yet but I honestly don't think we will and I hope I'm wrong."

Lausch also was able to make an early spring unofficial visit to Northwestern.

"I was able to get up to Northwestern for a spring practice back in March.I was able to see the new indoor facilities at Northwestern and everything was really cool. I also enjoyed just watching the team in a spring practice and get to see the coaches work with the players and see how a college practice is run."

Lausch, who plays safety and also stepped up and started at quarterback in the second half of the season for the Crusaders filled us in on life under the Coronavirus.

"We have E Learning during the day and that's been going fine. We have different assignments to do each day but this week we are on spring break. We actually had planned a trip for baseball over March to Louisville and this week we would have started conference play for baseball. Workout wise I've been still working on baseball, just throwing and hitting in the cage. I really don't have access to a lot of weights to I've been doing more body weight things along with running and a lot of cardio. When I have some down time I've been playing a lot of Xbox and spending more time with my family. I've also have been teaching myself how to juggle and I'm starting to get pretty good at it so far."

Lausch has also been working on staying in touch with the Crusaders football players during the pandemic.

"We've been doing a lot as far as just staying in touch and still trying to maintain out bond during all of this. The players all talk in a group chat all the time. Everyone has been working hard and we are also already making plans for once we can get back together as a team. We have a strong bond and that won't change."

Lausch has also been focused on improving his game this off season.

"I've been focused more on my overall game at quarterback this off season. I'm working hard on the play book and being ready for next season."

