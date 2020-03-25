Springfield (Ill.) sophomore dual threat quarterback recruit Rashad Rochelle (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) is part of a very strong Class of 2022 quarterback group and Rochelle has been on several recruiting radar screens for well over a year now. Rochelle checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"I want to get back to school and I've had enough of all of this virus stuff already," Rochelle said. "I've been staying busy between working out on my own at home plus doing my assignments online."

Rochelle, who is already a two time all conference and all area performer for the Senators also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I still have scholarship offers from Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, Western Illinois and Central Michigan. I've also been in contact with the coaches from Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech along with the coaches from Kentucky, Indiana and also Notre Dame. I had visits set to both Toledo and Central Michigan but those both got cancelled."

What part of his overall game has Rochelle been focused on improving this off season?

"I've been just focused on being a better pocket passer and becoming more of a well rounded quarterback as opposed to just dropping back and either slinging it or running. I work with my coach from school and we are always working on just improving my overall quarterback skills and technique."

Rochelle is also excited about the Senators upcoming 2020 season.

"We bring back some really good p[layers including several receivers who started from last year. We have good size and a good group of skill kids coming back for next season. We should be ready to have a big year."

Does Rochelle have a dream school?

"My dream school is Louisville. I've always been a big fan of Louisville including Teddy Bridgewater, and they also always have great uniforms."

