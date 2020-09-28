EdgyTim - 2022 QB Rogers is a name to watch

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel junior quarterback/athlete prospect Brandon Rogers (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) was last seen playing both football and baseball for Brother Rice last year. Rogers has since transferred to rival Mount Carmel and was impressive at quarterback at a few recently held showcase events. Rogers, who is verbally committed to Oklahoma for baseball is also serious when it comes to football. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I really enjoyed just getting out to a few camps and showcases," Rogers said. "I'm committed for baseball but I'm also working hard on my football skills and I'm very serious about also having a chance to play football in college."

Rogers filled us in on his latest football recruiting news.

"I really haven't drawn much recruiting attention so far. I was hoping to get out last summer and camp at some different colleges but COVID cancelled all of those camp plans. I've been playing some baseball now but I'm also working hard on just improving my skills at quarterback and just trying to get my name out there."

Having made the transfer from Brother Rice to Mount Carmel has gone well so far for Rogers and also understands he will need to earn his spot on the Caravan's football roster and lineup.

"I know going in that Justin Lynch is the starting quarterback., Justin is a great kid and player and that this is his team. I'm just working as hard as I can and I'm also open to playing anywhere I can to help us win. I've only played quarterback in football and it's the position I feel the most comfortable playing, but I feel I can learn and adjust to playing anywhere I'm asked to play. I just love the school (Mount Carmel) and it's been going great for me so far."

So what part of his game as Rogers been focusing on improving this fall?

"I've been just working on my .overall quarterbacking skills and fundamentals along with just training and getting in the best shape I can. My goal is to get on the field and play this spring."

Does Rogers have a dream school?

"My goal and dream has been to play at the next level. I'm committed to do that for baseball already, and I'm also hoping to do that as well for football. My goal and dream is to become like Kyler Murray, who was great athlete in both football and baseball. "