Gibson (IL) running back Aidan Laughery is one of the latest to add an offer from Minnesota. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound back saw his recruitment slow down a bit towards the end of last year, but is back on the uptrend after being re-offered by the new Illinois staff and adding a new offer from the Gophers.

Minnesota running back coach Kenni Burns first got in touch with Laughery back in September of 2020, touching base a few times since then and surprising him with the offer on Tuesday night.

The Gopher Report spoke with Laughery, and has the latest on the offer, his recruitment, and more below.