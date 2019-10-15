Aurora (Ill.) Christian sophomore running back prospect Josh Dornick (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) has been a varsity starter for the Eagles since his freshman season, and several college coaches have started to take notice. Dornick checks in and discusses his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"The season has been going pretty good," Dornick said. "We had been playing well early and we've struggled lately. I've been just trying to fight through an injury and getting health for my team. We plan to finish the season strong."

Dornick has made a handful of recent college game day visits..

"I've been hearing from a handful of college coaches and I've been able to make some game day visits. So far this season I've made game day visit to Iowa, Illinois State, NIU and also Wisconsin. My latest visit was to Wisconsin this past weekend. I had a really great first visit to Wisconsin. I was able to meet and talk with some of the Wisconsin coaches and everyone at Wisconsin was just very friendly and welcoming. I like the fact that Wisconsin is just a very close knit team and football program. I was able to watch the game and I also met Joe Thomas who was a great player at Wisconsin and in the NFL. Wisconsin has a really good line and I love the fact that they focus on running the football. The coaches at Wisconsin asked me to stay in touch and stay focused on my season and get them more film."

Does Dornick have any college game day visits planned?

"I'm planning to visit Illinois this coming weekend and that's the only visit I have planed for now."

So how has Dornick's game improved from a season ago?

"I definitely worked hard on improving my overall speed and quickness and just have better overall feet and footwork. I also wanted to be just more explosive this season and I can definitely feel the difference this season."

Does Dornick have a dream school?

"I''m a big fan of Alabama. They always have great running backs to watch every year."