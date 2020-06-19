EdgyTim - 2022 RB Edwards is one to watch

Grayslake (Ill.) Central junior running back prospect Maurice Edwards (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is no question a name to watch in the growing Class of 2022. Edwards, who has been a varsity letterman since his freshman year for the Rams checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news, summer plans and much more here.

"I've been just working out at home and working on my speed training this summer ," Edwards said. "I have a weight set at home so I've been able to get some lifting in during all of the COVID shutdown."

Edwards filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"The college coaches have been in contact with my coaches at school. I know that Northwestern, Iowa, Central Michigan and a few other schools have talked to my coaches about me. I don't have any scholarship offers yet. I'm going to just keep working hard and show everyone what I can do this coming season."

So what part of his game has Edwards been focused on improving this off season?

"I've been working on just getting faster along with working on improving my overall balance. I just feel like I can work on having much better overall balance and power."

So how hard was Edwards adjustment from being just a freshman to playing on the varsity?

"I played a few varsity games as a freshman and I was a full time player as a sophomore. That first year on varsity everyone was bigger, stronger and faster. It took me that first game or so to adjust to everything and it's been going well ever since."

Does Edwards have a dream school?

"Penn State would be a dream school for me. My Mom graduated from Penn State and they are just always good every year."