The 2022 Red Grange Award winners are announced.

The Red Grange Award was a traveling trophy that debuted in 1974, and is dedicated annually to the DuPage County high school football players "who best demonstrates a combination of athletic skill, sportsmanship and scholastic ability."

The Red Grange Award has grown and changed since it's 1974 inception, progressive from a Wheaton Warrenville Unit 200 football player only award winner to allowing players from across the entire DuPage County area high schools. The 2022 Red Grange Award has seen another change, and for the first time will now honor both an offensive and defensive player Red Grange Award winners.

The Red Grange Award is based on the player “who best demonstrates a combination of athletic skill, sportsmanship and scholastic ability” as prescribed by two of the award’s founders, retired Wheaton clothier brothers Howard and Harold Gaede.

The 2022 Red Grange Award winners are York senior QB Matt Vezza as the offensive player winner and Wheaton St Francis senior defensive linemen TJ McMillen.