2022 Red Grange Award winners
The 2022 Red Grange Award winners are announced.
The Red Grange Award was a traveling trophy that debuted in 1974, and is dedicated annually to the DuPage County high school football players "who best demonstrates a combination of athletic skill, sportsmanship and scholastic ability."
The Red Grange Award has grown and changed since it's 1974 inception, progressive from a Wheaton Warrenville Unit 200 football player only award winner to allowing players from across the entire DuPage County area high schools. The 2022 Red Grange Award has seen another change, and for the first time will now honor both an offensive and defensive player Red Grange Award winners.
The Red Grange Award is based on the player “who best demonstrates a combination of athletic skill, sportsmanship and scholastic ability” as prescribed by two of the award’s founders, retired Wheaton clothier brothers Howard and Harold Gaede.
The 2022 Red Grange Award winners are York senior QB Matt Vezza as the offensive player winner and Wheaton St Francis senior defensive linemen TJ McMillen.
Matt Vezza led the York Dukes (12-1) to the Class 8A state semifinals in 2022, the school's third time ever in the state semifinals and first time since 2006. Vezza, who was also named as an all conference (West Suburban Silver) and all area (Daily Herald) player this fall completed 63 percent of his passes this season for 2,028 yards and 21 touchdowns with 5 interceptions. Vezza also carried the football 115 times for 637 yards and 5 rushing touchdowns.
TJ McMillen, who is verbally committed to the University of Illinois made 68 solo tackles in 11 games in leading the Spartans (11-2) to the Class 4A semifinal round. McMillen, who was a four year varsity two-way non stop starter for the Spartans and head coach and Dad Bob McMillen is also a multi-sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) in his high school career at St. Francis. McMillen will graduate from St. Francis in mid December, then enroll at the University of Illinois and take part in the Fighting Illini's spring practices.