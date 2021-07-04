2022 safety Austin Brown commits to Wisconsin

Coordinator Jim Leonhard and assistant Bobby April III served as the lead contacts in Brown's recruitment.

Wisconsin's hot summer streak on the recruiting trail continued Sunday as 2022 projected safety Austin Brown announced his commitment to the Badgers.

A high three-star prospect, Brown officially visited UW the weekend of June 4. He also took trips to Northwestern, Michigan, Boston College and Illinois last month, as noted by Rivals.com's profile of the Johnston City, Ill., native.

The No. 34 projected safety in the 2022 class played in six games during a shortened junior season. He accumulated 1,126 yards on 9.4 yards per carry with 14 touchdowns on offense, according to his junior Hudl film. Defensively, Brown registered 36 tackles, two for loss, along with two forced fumbles and two passes defended each.

Overall, Brown received 19 offers, according to Rivals.com. Other Power Five opportunities for the 6-foot-1, 195-pound recruit included Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Wisconsin now holds 11 scholarship commitments for the 2022 class with the addition of Brown. Ten of those have come since June 19.

Stay tuned for more from BadgerBlitz.com on Brown's commitment.