Olympia Fields (Ill.) Rich Central sophomore defensive end prospect Derrick Parker II (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) was one of several top in state underclassmen prospects who took part in the annual EDGYTIM Showcase powered by EFT Football on Monday. Get to know this emerging name to watch from the Class of 2022 here.

"The Showcase (EDGYTIM/EFT) was my first ever showcase event," Parker II said. "I wasn't sure what to expect but overall I really enjoyed it. I loved the one on ones and overall it was just a very good camp and experience."

Parker II, who started last season for the Olympians and head coach Terrell Alexander is a versatile athlete who can play at several spots on the field.

"I worked out today (Monday) at defensive end but I can play just about anywhere on the field. Last season I played some defensive end, tight end, HBack, some backup quarterback along with also playing some linebacker. I'm also the team's long snapper and I've been working on my long snapping for a while now. I just love to play the game and I'll play anywhere my coaches want me to play that helps the team."

So what are some of Parker II strengths on the field?

"I feel I'm a pretty smart football player and that I have a good understanding of what is going on at all times. I try to study the game as much as I can and learn as much as I can from my coaches."

So what part of his game is Parker II looking to improve this off season?

"I want to get bigger and stronger this winter. I didn't play basketball this winter for my school so I could spend more time lifting and working out. I play baseball in the spring and I'll play again this season. I thought I had a good season last year but this coming season I want to have a great year. We had a really young team last season and we have a chance to be really strong next year."

Parker II is also grateful to the outgoing senior group at Rich Central.

"The seniors this past season worked really hard all year long and they were just good leaders. They showed us that you just can't take any days off and that you always need to be working and getting better every day."

Does Parker II have a dream school?

"My dream is to just play football in college and earn a scholarship. I would say schools like Michigan or Stanford are my dream school since they offer a great education along with great football."

Sign up or upgrade to EDGYTIM.com today