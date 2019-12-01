News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 16:30:34 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 wide receiver Reggie Fleurima checks out Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois hosted a big group of underclassmen on Saturday for the season finale against Northwestern. Among the visitors was sophomore wide receiver Reggie Fleurima from Naperville (Ill.) Central. O...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}