2022 WJOL/Pigskin Preview Post-Season Awards Winners:

WJOL/Pigskin Preview Offensive Player of the Year: Reed Custer senior QB Jake McPherson- McPherson completed 84 of 113 passes for 1,383 yards 24 TD’s 5 INT along with 75 carries for 821 yards (10.9 yards per carry) and 9 rushing TD’s. Named honorable mention 3A All State by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. Led a Reed Custer offense that scored 662 points in 12 games in 2022 (55 points per game average).

WJOL/Pigskin Preview Defensive Player of the Year: Lincoln Way East senior ILB Jake Scianna: Scianna has been 2 year varsity starter for the Griffins. In 2022, Scianna made 89 tackles, 2 sack, 8 tackles for loss and was named as a Class 8A All State player by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. Scianna was named a Lincoln Way East team captain and led the Griffins to the Class 8A state title game and a 13-1 record in 2022.

WJOL/Pigskin Preview Coach of the Year: Providence Catholic Tyler Plantz- in his first season as a high school head coach, led the Celtics to a 9-5 overall record and led the Celtics program to the Class 4A state title game

