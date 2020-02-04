Rochester (Ill.) sophomore wide receiver recruit Hank Beatty (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) had a major breakout season in 2019n in helping lead the Rockets to the school's first ever Class 5A state title. Beatty, who was named as an All State player last fall also has added a handful of early scholarship offers so far this winter. Beatty recaps his latest recruiting news and much more here.

"My recruiting has been going great," Beatty said. "I added my first offer from Central Michigan a few weeks ago and sine then I've added new offers from Illinois State, Southern Illinois and also Western Illinois. It's just all very exciting."

Beatty, who caught 99 passes for 1,949 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2019 recapped his thoughts from his sudden rush of scholarship offers.

"I've been surprised about the offers for sure and I really think it was coming at all until Central Michigan offered me that same day. I really hadn't had any contact with anyone until Central Michigan offered me. I don't know much about the schools who have offered me including Central Michigan. The schools all want me to come visit them sometime soon and I'm hoping to get out maybe in the spring to make a few visits."

Beatty has also begun to draw additional attention from new schools so far this year.

"Besides the school who has offered me already I know that they coaches from Minnesota, NIU, Kent State along with Iowa and Northwestern have been in touch with Coach (Derek) Leonard."

So what part of his game is Beatty working on to improve this winter?

"I'm working on improving my speed along with adding more size and strength this winter. I also need to clean up my routes as a receiver this off season. I'm also in the mix to play quarterback next season so I'm also working hard on my overall fundamentals at quarterback. I played quarterback from the 6th grade thru my freshman year so last year was really my first full year at receiver."

Beatty is also excited for his 2020 junior season.

"I took a few days to celebrate the state title but that following Monday I was back in the weight room and went back to work. I put it away pretty quickly and wanted to focus already on next season. Last season I felt I played pretty good but I know I could have played better. I want to play better next season and just be more consistent especially earlier in the year which I didn't do last season."

Hank Beatty has scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Southern Illinois, Illinois State and Western Illinois.