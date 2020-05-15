Wheaton (Ill.) St. Francis sophomore offensive guard recruit TJ McMillen (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) comes from a football family and was also one of the most impressive names I saw play live in the Class of 2023 last fall. McMillen added his third offer overall and his first Power 5 scholarship offer from Syracuse. McMillen discusses adding his latest offer from Syracuse and more in this latest recruiting update.

"I'm definitely excited about the offer from Syracuse," McMillen said. "It was the best 8AM wakeup call I've gotten so far."

McMillen explained how he learned about adding his latest offer from Syracuse.

"I was sleeping and my Dad (Bob McMillen St. Francis head coach) got a call from Coach (Mike) Lynch from Syracuse that morning then my Dad woke me up to talk with him. I had a great talk with Coach Lynch and that's when he offered me a scholarship. I know that Syracuse plays in the ACC and that they play a strong schedule every year. I also know that Syracuse offers a great education and that they are also doing renovations to the dome. The coaches at Syracuse also have a lot of connections to Chicagoland and it's just a great offer."

McMillen, who is a three sport athlete at St. Francis (football/basketball/baseball) has also drawn recruiting interest from several schools this spring.

"I've been drawing interest from the coaches at Penn State, Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Northwestern, Arizona State, Maryland and a few other schools. The feedback from those coaches has been pretty positive and they want to get to know me better. I was also invited to make several visits this spring along with getting summer camp invited to Notre Dame, Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin."

McMillen, who played on both sides of the line in 2019 also discussed which position college coaches are projecting him to play.

"The coaches at Syracuse feel I can become an elite level defensive end or a defensive tackle, but they also can see where I can also become a very good offensive center. It all depends in just how much bigger I get and how much growing I still have left to do. As far as position goes I'll play anywhere I can to help the team."

So does McMillen have a dream school?

"My dream has always to play football at the Power 5 level. I was always a fan of Michigan growing up and this past year I was able to go to the Michigan game against Ohio State in the Big House and it was mind blowing. I also have always admired JJ (Nazareth Academy 2021 QB JJ McCarthy) and have always wanted to play with him."



TJ McMillen has scholarship offers from Syracuse, Central Michigan and Eastern Kentucky.

