The 2023 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday night as several State of Illinois bred football players will be hoping to receiver the call this weekend. Below is a listing of several names to watch this weekend along with my take and memories of many of the state's top draft hopefuls.

My Thoughts on Peter Skoronski: Easily one of the better overall linemen I've watched and evaluated over my nearly 30 years of doing this stuff. Skoronski was a dominant point of attack blocker who just played with an advanced overall game, physical tools and an advanced early knowledge of playing offensive line. I'll always remember one of my very few interactions with Skoronski.....his recruiting stock was beginning to blow up yet he would not really talk to anyone regarding his recruiting whatsoever. I ran into Skoronski at a Maine South summer camp. I walked up to him, introduced myself and he said "I'm very aware of who you are and thank you for the coverage, but I'm not going to talk to anyone in regards to my recruiting process." After that moment, I had all the respect in the world for Peter Skoronski for how he handled his business in a polite and professional way, especially in an era where players and parents alike can't seem to get enough recruiting smoke.

My Take on Lukas Van Ness: Lukas Van Ness was able to make the camp and combine circuit pretty early on at Barrington and his raw size/physical tools and potential was pretty evident from very early on. Van Ness recruiting stock began his junior year with an offer from FCS Eastern Illinois, then really blew up at the Lindenwood satellite camp when multiple FBS/FCS schools offered him after his camp showing. Van Ness was always a non stop worker who just continued to build himself into a Power 5 player at Iowa. Impressions of Lukas Van Ness? Van Ness was a hard working, very focused kid who was also a hockey player and who brought some of that hockey toughness with him onto the football field.

My Take on John Michael Schmitz: Schmitz was a steady and a consistently impressive player and leader for the Homewood Flossmoor Vikings and then head coach Craig Buzea. Schmitz, who played offensive center at Minnesota was able to see his recruiting stock take off in early February of his junior year as he added four MAC school offers including an offer from Western Michigan. Schmitz, who indeed committed to Western Michigan ended up flipping his decision when Minnesota hired away then head coach PJ Fleck, who offered Schmitz a Gophers offer and jumped on it.

My Take on Sam Laporta: LaPorta had a very strong high school career at Highland playing both receiver, tight end and also safety had drawn various FBS/FCS scholarship offers. Iowa came in late in the recruiting process, offered LaPorta in early December of his senior year and within a few weeks committed to the Hawkeyes. LaPorta had a terrific playing career at Iowa and is again a great to the Hawkeyes ability to develop players at the college level.

My Take on Antonio Johnson: Antonio Johnson was simply one of the more advanced kids on the hoof going back to his freshman season at East St. Louis. My evaluation of Antonio Johnson from my annual Underclassmen Showcase is here. 170 DB Antonio Johnson East St. Louis- Johnson is a 2020 name who might have some of the highest potential of anyone here on Monday. Johnson checks in at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds and will get even bigger and will fill out over the next few years. He showed impressive speed and is an exceptionally fluid runner. Johnson impressed with his on the field awareness and reads and body control. Johnson also has crazy length and reach.

My Take on Jahleel Billingsley: Jahleel Billingsley was easily one of the highest ranked and most in demand names to ever come out of the Chicago Public League. Billingsley, who played for Phillips and head coach Troy McAllister wound up signing with Alabama coming out of high school. Billingsley ended up playing for the Crimson Tide but then decided to transfer to Texas. Billingsley decided to enter the NFL Draft despite having two more years of college eligibility remaining.

My Take on Nick Broeker: Broeker had several scholarship offers from multiplePower 5 schools, yet OleMiss no question made an early impression on Broeker and the Rebels found a way to hold off the likes of Missouri, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State and Illinois to secure a commitment. Broeker was a very effective player for SHG and Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard as a multi-year starter for the Cyclones. Broeker off the field was just a terrific kid with a great personality who also had a strong work ethic.

My Take on Cam Mitchell: Cam Mitchell was simply a big time impact player for the Bolingbrook Raiders and head coach John Ivlow. Ivlow was also equally as impressed with Cameron Mitchell on the field the say after he committed to Northwestern. "Cameron just has good size, speed and ability. He has all the physical tools along with having a great understanding and knowledge of the position. He will fit in well up at Northwestern and again from the football side Northwestern is also a great fit for him in the Big Ten."

My Take on Charlie Jones: One of a handful of kids who had a very strong high school career, didn't get the recruiting attention and eventually decided to bet on himself to great success. Jones started his college career at Buffalo before opting to transfer to Iowa as a walk-on after his freshman season. After sitting out a year due to transfer rules, Jones became a impressive receiver for the Hawkeyes in addition to becoming an all-conference performer as a punt returner. Jones finished his college career last fall at Purdue and led the entire nation in receiving with 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jones was always a high energy player that Deerfield head coach Steve Winiecki raved about as his head coach.

My Take on Aidan O'Connell: Stevenson QB Aidan O'Connell left high school with no star ranking and ended up walking on at Purdue. O'Connell sat the bench at Purdue in his first two season but in Year 3 showed promise until he suffered a season ending injury. O'Connell had his breakout season in Year 4 as O'Connell went 315-of-439 passing for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns en route to earning second-team All Big Ten honors. O'Connell finished his college career last fall leading the Boilermakers to the Big Ten Championship game while throwing for 3,490 yards and 22 touchdowns.

My Take on Jayden Reed: Jayden Reed started his high school career at Metea Valley then transferred to Naperville Central for his senior season along with QB Payton Thorne. Reed signed a Letter of Intent to Western Michigan and posted a very strong freshman season for the Broncos. Reed then transferred to Michigan State after his freshman season and wound up having a very success career playing for the Spartans ironically playing alongside again with QB Payton Thorne at Michigan State.

My Take on Dalton Wagner: Dalton Wagner was easily one of the biggest kids physically I've ever covered at the high school level. Dalton, who was listed last at Arkansas as 6-foot-8, 320 pounds had a very solid college career playing for the Razorbacks. Wagner was recruited to Arkansas by current Illinois then Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema and then first year offensive line coach Kurt Anderson, who's now the OL Coach t Northwestern. Wagner is being looked at by scouts as a Day 3 possibility.

My Take on Chris Elmore: Chris Elmore, who played on both sides of the football for Phillips and head coach Troy McAllister would up playing a ton for Syracuse along with getting quite a few reps as a TE/FB/OG and DT during his Orangemen career. Elmore, who was last listed at 6-foot-0, 286 pounds is drawing interest and is being considered a late round/FA type in this draft.

My Take on Johari Branch: Johari Branch has been on the move since his high school career. Branch, who began his high school career at Urban Prep then transferred to Phillips for his remaining two season of high school football. Branch, who committed out of high school to EIU and payed from the Panthers wound up attending Independence Juco in Kansas then went on to Maryland. Branch wound up having a very solid two seasons at offensive center for Maryland.

My Take on CJ Coldon: CJ Coldon played his high school football for Belleville Althoff and was ranked as a three star according to Rivals.com. Coldon, who signed his letter of intent out of high school to Wyoming and was a multi year starter for the Cowboys in his four seasons. Coldon then used his 5th year to wind up at Oklahoma and finished his college career and was a starter last season for the Sooners. Coldon was named as an All Big 12 conference honorable mention performer. Most draft services see Coldon as a mid to late round pick this weekend.