EdgyTim - 2023 OG Duerig is a name to watch

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel sophomore offensive linemen prospect Aidan Duerig (6-foot-5, 302 pounds) was able to earn significant playing time this spring season for the Caravan and head coach Jordan Lynch. Duerig recaps his first season at the varsity level this spring along with his upcoming summer plans in this recruiting update.

"This past season was a great learning experience for me," Duerig said. "I just tried to soak it all in and learn as much as I could from the seniors."

Duerig was able to see playing time this spring on both the offensive and defensive line this past spring.

"I was able to play quite a bit on the offensive line early in the season. I was moved over to the defensive line for the last two games and I started in the last game of the season. I've been playing both ways since I was in grade school so moving over to play on the defensive line was not a big deal for me. I was a bit nervous about playing on varsity in the off season, but once we started March camp with the team I got used to going against older guys and once I got into games I was pretty relaxed and just did my job."

So what's next for Duerig this spring and summer?

"I'm playing rugby this spring and we started practices. I'm also working out and starting to get ready for a few different camps like the Rivals camp on Saturday. I played some rugby my freshman year and it's just a 7 week season this spring. Rugby is just fun and I like that I get to run around with the ball a bit. I'm also working with my older brother Andrejas (former Mount Carmel and Syracuse standout OL) this summer. I'll be training with him and working to improve my overall speed and hit the weight room hard. I also want to improve my hands and footwork and I also need to finish my blocks better. I also need to just better recognize opposing defenses better."

Does Duerig have any upcoming college camps plans?

"Wisconsin invited me to camp with them in early June and I'm planning to attend. Wisconsin has always been my dream school and I'm excited to get to see the school in person and work with the coaches. I've also been getting follows from different coaches on Twitter."