Austin Barrett is obviously familiar with Wisconsin, thanks to his older brother, Dylan Barrett. The St. Charles (IL) East lineman got to see more of Madison earlier this week when he camped with the Badgers.

The younger Barrett participated in Monday's camp, which began with running combine-like drills. That included an improved 40-yard dash time of 5.5 seconds for Barrett and he also hit some personal records, according to the 6-foot-6, 250-pound recruit.

The participants then worked more on technique and competed against the defensive line attendees. Barrett stated that was when he began learning from offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.

“We did a good amount of drills for both run and pass blocking," Barrett told BadgerBlitz.com. "For pass blocking, I learned a lot of stuff. I learned a lot of stuff with my hands. I wasn't using my hands right at first and then we worked on some of the stuff like that. Run blocking was always fun, too. We did one-on-ones for pass. We did board drill with the d-line, and at the end, we did Oklahoma with the other top recruits that were out there for camp, so Group 1 versus Group 1, the defense and offense.

"I got some good video of that out on my Twitter. Put some kids in the ground, and I was super pumped. You know, I was working with some of the current offensive linemen, including my brother, Dylan. All-in-all, it was a great time. I learned a lot, and it was fun to be out there with my brother and with Coach Rudy.'"