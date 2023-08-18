The 2023 IHSA Football season is just days away, and it's time to start breaking down the upcoming 2023 IHSA football season.

The EDGYTIM Preseason Team Previews (which are filled out and completed by each high school program's head coach) are stacked with important information and accurate preseason information including recruiting starters, newcomers to watch plus full and updated team schedules, along with EDGY's Take on each team and much, much more.

2023 EDGYTIM's Conference Look: No one breaks down the major IHSA Football conferences from across the entire State of Illinois than EDGYTIM. So who will win your favorite conference? Who are the Preseason MVP candidates? Sleeper player to watch?

